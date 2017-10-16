Buhari Orders Army, Police To Stop ‘Madness’ In Plateau

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Nigerian Army and the Police to end the killings in Plateau State and ensure that the security situation in the state does not deteriorate.

The President gave the order on Monday amid fresh killings in the state, which has been the venue of religious violence and herdsmen-farmers clashes over the past decade.

More than 30 people have been killed by gunmen in the state in the last two days and the President has received the news of the fresh violence and killing with “deep sadness and regret”, his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, said in a statement.

“President Buhari believes that this madness has gone too far. He has instructed the military and the police to not only bring the violence to an instant end, but to draw up a plan to ensure that there are no further attacks and reprisal attacks by one group against the other,” the statement read in part.

According to Mr Shehu, President Buhari is devoted to the sanctity of Nigeria’s unity, and encourages Nigerians of all groups to learn to live together in peace and harmony.

The President also sent his condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the attack and the people of the state.

Twenty-nine people were killed on Monday in an early morning attack on Nkyie Dongwro village in Miango District of Bassa Local Government Area in Plateau State.

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen had carried out the attack on internally displaced natives at a primary school where they had sought refuge.

The gunmen carried out the attack despite a dusk to dawn curfew imposed by the state government on Bassa LGA.

A day earlier, six people were killed in a late-night sneak attack on Ta’agbe village, also in Miango.