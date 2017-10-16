Death Toll From Plateau Attack Increases

The deaths recorded in the attack on Nkiye Dongwro Village in Miango District Of Bassa Local Government Area Of Plateau State have increased from twenty to twenty-nine.

The attack was carried out by some gunmen who attacked a primary school where the natives were seeking refuge in an internally displaced centre.

The attack coming barely twenty-four hours after six people were killed in Ta’agbe village in the same district.

The attack was successfully carried out despite the dusk to dawn curfew imposed in the area while the security agencies are also occupying the same block alongside the natives that were attacked and murdered in the same block of classroom.

An eyewitness who is head teacher of the primary school where the incident occurred express dismay over the circumstances that culminated into the death of the people that were seeking refuge only to meet their death while looking for protection.

However, Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong has summoned a security meeting including all chief of security agents as well as government officials to discuss the incessant attacks and probable solution to the security challenge.