Get Information From Right Source Not Social Media, Nigerian Army Tells Nigerians

The Nigerian Army has called on Nigerians not to rely on military information from the social media but to cross-check information and get correct details from designated military officers.

The Director of Training and Consultancy Services, Nigeria Army Resource Center, Abuja, Brigadier General Okechukwu Ugo, speaking on Channels Television’s Breakfast show, Sunrise Daily, said structures have been put in place for members of the public to get correct information about Nigerian Army.

“We encourage people to please cross check. In the army, we have public relations officers down to brigade levels and in state capital including some local government areas. We have army public relations officers.

“If you hear such a thing, the correct thing to do is to consult the nearest military unit and get the true situation of things because if you believe what you see on social media, then you will go home with the wrong information.”

Okechukwu said that a seminar is scheduled to hold this week and it is aimed at addressing many issues. He said the military has emergency dial number which anyone can get correct information from.

“We tend to address such issues at the seminar coming up, to tell people that they should try to get the correct information about the army or the military from the designated officers. Numbers have been put to the public. We have emergency dial number 193, which anybody can call and get correct information instead of relying on social media.”

Reacting to reports that the Nigerian Army was allegedly administering suspected harmful immunisation drugs against monkeypox disease, Okechukwu said this is false and that the job of the Nigerian army is not to conduct vaccination but social responsibility.

“It is not true. The army does not carry out inoculation of citizens, we only do what we call Social Responsibility to our communities, during our exercises. This kind of medical outreach has been done in many parts of the country.”

He said this report is spread by some people who are out to tarnish the image of the Nigerian army.

“So many people are out to tarnish the good image of the Nigerian army. I have interviewed the medical director, the commander of the army medical corp and he has confirmed to me that there was no such inoculation in any part of the South-East. Somebody must have contracted the Monkeypox and it must have been transmitted to other children because it is a viral infection. They are claiming it is the army, I tell you, it is a lie.”

Okechukwu said the Nigerian army is also working tirelessly to ensure that the battle against the insurgency is won by collaborating with 16 military contingents from different countries of the world.

“We are having a conference coming up within this week. It is coming up tomorrow until Friday and we are inviting 16 military contingents from different countries of the world, including Algeria, Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, United States of America, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Kenya, South Africa, and even from contiguous states Niger, Benin Republic, Cameroon, and Chad,” he said.