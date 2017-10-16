Kane Can Be Tottenham’s Totti – Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino hopes the emotional images of Francisco Totti’s farewell after a 24-year career at Roma could inspire the on-fire Harry Kane to remain a one-club man.

Ahead of Spurs’ trip to face Real Madrid on Tuesday, Kane has been linked with a move to the European champions thanks to his stunning form in 2017, scoring as many goals (43) in fewer appearances this calendar year for club and country as Real’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

“He got very emotional watching Totti’s goodbye at Roma and that also generated a special motivation for a player that identifies with the colours of Tottenham, our club and our fans,” said Pochettino.

“The most important thing is that he is happy at Tottenham and who knows where we will be tomorrow.

“We have to enjoy the present. He is a boy who has come through the academy and feels great affinity with the club.

“For me, he is a player that gets excited by scoring goals for Tottenham.”

Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane refused to quash speculation as he also described Kane, who is the top scorer in this season’s Champions League with five goals in two games, as a “complete player”.

Real have made a habit of poaching rising stars from Spurs after taking Luka Modric and Gareth Bale to the Bernabeu in recent years.

“I don’t know what will be of Kane’s future, but I can talk about the here and now,” Zidane said on Monday.

“He’s a fundamental player for Spurs. He’s very good at everything, but what he does is score goals.

“He’s not a static player, he always finds space and is quick. He’s a complete player.”

15-year contract

Pochettino’s burgeoning reputation has also seen rumoured as a potential future Real boss.

However, the Argentine said he would happily take up Spurs’ chairman Daniel Levy’s wish for Pochettino to remain for another 15 years.

“I would love nothing more than Mauricio still to be our manager in 10 to 15 years’ time,” Levy said in a book on Pochettino being serialised in the Daily Mail.

“To really build success you need time, longevity. It’s easy to go and become a manager at Real Madrid, for instance.”

A former player and coach at Espanyol, Pochettino insisted he could never coach their cross-city rivals Barcelona, but left the door open to a possible call to take over at the Bernabeu.

“I always try to be honest and I couldn’t coach Barcelona. I am very happy at Tottenham and if the chairman wants me for 15 years I am willing to sign the contract,” added Pochettino.

“It’s up to him (Levy). Always it is up to the chairman or owner. I am so happy for my time in Tottenham, it is a club with big potential.

“We are waiting for the new stadium, new facilities and it will take time to develop, to build a very competitive team and win trophies.

“I am very happy Daniel is so kind to me, telling everyone what his plans for me are.”

AFP