Armed Robbery Suspects Killed In Bayelsa

Suspected armed robbers have been killed in Bayelsa State, following an exchange of fire by men of the Special Anti-robbery Squad in the state.

In a statement by the Public Relations Officer Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat DSP says that on October 13, 2017, “the command had a distress call that armed men in a Honda car robbed some persons of their money totaling N2m and other belongings.

“Special Anti-Robbery Squad chased the hoodlums and intercepted them along Isaac Boro Expressway.

“The suspects exchanged gunfire with the team. Other attempted to escaped but were chased by youth and arrested. They were however beaten by the mob.

The suspects sustained various degree of injuries and were taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa.

Items recovered were one British made pistol, one locally made pistol and one Honda Car with REG. NO. EF 66 LSR.

The suspects one Solomon Atuya 26 yrs, Dickson Ebibatei 30 yrs, Preye Niwanidigha 30 yrs and Oyinkuro Dakuro Robert 23 yrs, later died at the hospital due to injuries sustained during the shootout.

The statement also adds that Investigation is ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects.