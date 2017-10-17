Bayern Highly Motivated For Celtic Test, Says Heynckes

Bayern Munich will be seeking to build on their demolition of Freiburg when they host Celtic in the Champions League, coach Jupp Heynckes said on Tuesday.

Heynckes, in his fourth stint at the club, replaced sacked Carlo Ancelotti and made an instant impact in his first match in charge as Bayern crushed Freiburg 5-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The 72-year-old, who led Bayern to the 2013 Champions League crown in a treble-winning season, wants an equally explosive European performance against the Scottish champions on Wednesday (October 17).

Bayern will be without defender Javi Martinez, whose shoulder injury will keep him out for the next two matches. Bayern are also missing injured winger Franck Ribery and keeper Manuel Neuer.

Reuter