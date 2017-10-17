Buhari Meets With Seven Governors

Channels Television  
Updated October 17, 2017

The President, Muhammadu Buhari is meeting with seven state governors at the banquet hall in Abuja.

The state governors in attendance are Zamfara State Abdulaziz Yari, Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, Kwara State Abdulfatah Ahmed, Akwa Ibom Udom Emmanuel, Bauchi State Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, Kebbi State Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Ebonyi State Deputy Governor Eric Kelechi Igwe, Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari and the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

More details coming…


