God Forbid! Says Obasanjo About Return To PDP

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said God forbid that he returns to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, saying if he does so, it is like the proverbial dog returning to its vomit.

Obasanjo said during a visit by a delegation led by chairman of the PDP, Ahmed Makarfi, at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun state, on Tuesday.

He said he was once a member of the PDP but God forbid that he returns to the party.

“I was in PDP, but now. God forbid! Say when a dog vomits, it goes back to eat its vomit again. No! I have said no partisan politics for me again. “

The former president, however, said for democracy to thrive in Nigeria, there is the need for a strong party in government and a strong party in opposition so that the party in government will not get away with impunity.

“For our democracy to thrive and continue to be strong, we need the strong party in government and strong party in opposition. It has to be that way, otherwise, the party in government will get away with impunity and that is not good for democracy,” he said.

It will be recalled that Obasanjo spent two terms as a democratic president under the same PDP but he tore his membership card publicly during the 2015 election.