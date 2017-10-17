I Wonder How Workers Feed Their Families, Buhari Tells Governors

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed concern on the growing complaints and agitations by workers in states over unpaid salaries and allowances.

The President was also worried about the welfare of the workers who he said have not been paid for months, despite interventions by the Federal Government.

Receiving a group of governors led by the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Abdul’Aziz Yari (Zamfara State), he said the plight of workers in the states need urgent attention as many could barely survive.

“How can anyone go to bed and sleep soundly when workers have not been paid their salaries for months?” he questioned during the meeting on Tuesday at the State House in Abuja.

“I actually wonder how the workers feed their families, pay their rents and even pay school fees for their children.”

President Buhari told the governors that two out of the three-pronged focus of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to secure the country and fight corruption had received some commendable reviews by the people.

More to follow…