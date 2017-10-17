Judge Demands Explanation As Nnamdi Kanu Fails To Appear In Court



A judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Binta Nyako has ordered all sureties to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, including the Senator representing Abia South Senatorial District, Enyinaya Abaribe, to appear before the court.

She asked that they explain why the IPOB leader failed to appear in court today.

When Justice Nyako earlier asked Mr. Ejiofor, counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, for the whereabouts of his client.

He replied that his client was willing and ready to appear before this court.

According to Mr. Ejiofor, since the invasion of his house by the Nigerian Army on the orders of the Federal Government, I don’t know where my client is.

“I cannot tell you if he is dead or alive, “What I am saying is that the soldiers, that went in his house will be in a position to tell you”

Justice Binta replied by asking for the sureties to appear before the court during the next hearing which is November 20, 2017.