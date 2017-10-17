Ooni Decries High Rate Of Child Marriage

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has decried the high rate of early child marriage and all forms of challenges confronting the Nigerian child in the society.

Oba Adeyeye expressed his concern as he celebrated his birthday with a delegation from Children of Africa Leadership and Values Development Initiative (CALDEV) at his palace in Ile-Ife, Osun state.

He, however, vowed to use his position to defend the rights of children from all forms of danger and challenges they face in the society.

“It is very important to fill the extra gap in bringing moral back to children, that is why I am actually taking my time to celebrate with them. I celebrate with them on a daily basis. They are the heritage of any nation,” the traditional ruler said.

The team from CALDEV, a non-governmental organisation, was led on the visit on Monday by their president, Honourable Bamidele Salam.

Honourable Salam explained that the aim of the group was to train children on what leadership entails and ensure that they were given a fairer deal in the country.

He, however, said the children suffer most in any crisis or war and other problems in Nigeria but promised that the group would strive to expose the children to the realities of life in line with international best practice.

The group also decorated Oba Adeyeye as its grand patron and urged him not to relent in his support for children development.