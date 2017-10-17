Senate Asks Buhari To Appoint Separate Minister Of Power

Nigerian Senate has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint a separate Minister of Power to oversee the activities in the sector.

The Upper House said with the privatisation of the sector, the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, is rapidly expanding its project implementation activities, rather than limit its role of providing policy direction.

This followed a motion sponsored on Tuesday by the lawmaker representing Katsina North senatorial district, Senator Mustapha Bukar, at the National Assembly in Abuja.

Senator Bukar told the Senate that the role of the ministry has prevented the regulatory agency in the power sector, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) from performing its core mandate.

He added that separating the Ministry of Power would lead to the creation of the required electricity market to attract investment in the sector.