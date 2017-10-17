Twitter Reacts To Death Of Malta’s Best-Known Investigative Journalist

Twitter users reacted on Monday to the death of Daphne Caruana Galizia, Malta’s best-known investigative journalist, who was killed when a powerful bomb blew up her car, police said.

Caruana Galizia, 53, ran a hugely popular blog in which she relentlessly highlighted cases of alleged corruption, often involving politicians from the Mediterranean island of Malta.

Police said she was killed as she was driving near the village of Bidnija in northern Malta.

Tweet from online platform for civil society initiatives, civil society network malta, reading: “Today we are meeting in front of the #Malta Law Courts 1.30pm to demand justice for #DaphneCaruanaGalizia. #WeWillNotBeSilent”

Tweet from Wikileaks founder Julian Assange reading: “Outraged to hear that Maltese investigative journalist+blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia has been murdered this afternoon not far from her home with a car bomb. I issue a €20k reward for information leading to the conviction of her killers. Her blog: https://daphnecaruanagalizia.com/”

Tweet from online platform for civil society initiatives, civil society network Malta, Reading: “#DaphneCaruanaGalizia has been killed. Because she was a professional journalist. Because she revealed what should have stayed covered.”

Tweet from Twitter user, the Malteser reading : “#DaphneCaruanaGalizia shocked & sickened. Press freedom is for all of us. Sending Kind Thoughts to her family, friends & colleagues.”

Tweet from Twitter user, Ken Borg reading: “Today’s events in Malta are an attack on democracy and freedom of speech. May what was intended as an act to silence a voice, ignite instead a new wave of fearless independent journalists free from the shackles of partisan politics. #DaphneCaruanaGalizia #justice #dcg”

Tweet from Twitter user in Malta, gas down Gol-Hajt reading: “Dark times for Malta and for freedom of expression #daphnecaruanagalizia #ripDaphne”

Tweet from Malta resident, Stephen Pace-Bonello reading: “Another obstacle eliminated? #RIP #daphnecaruanagalizia #prayformalta #daphne”

Tweet from Maltese prime minister, Joseph Muscat, reading: “This is a spiteful attack on a citizen and freedom of expression. I will not rest until justice is done. The country deserves justice -JM”

Reuters