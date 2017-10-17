WAEC Commends Osun Govt For Prompt Payment Of Exam Fee

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has commended Osun State government for the prompt payment of examination fee for students in the public schools across the state.

Deputy Registrar of WAEC, Dr. Olusanya Dacosta gave the commendation during the 2017 WAEC committee meeting held with the state Commissioner for Education, Mr. Kola Omotunde-Young in Osogbo, the state capital.

According to Dacosta, Osun was among the few states which did not owe the examination council any fee.

Dacosta who also lauded the state government for not giving room to examination malpractice during the conduct of exams, charged teachers in the state to strive hard to always cover the school curriculum before students sit for any external exams.

Earlier in his remarks, Omotunde-Young appreciated the examination body for recognising the positive input of the Aregbesola’s administration in the education sector, even as he enjoined the council to do a review of its questions.

