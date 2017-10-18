Bayern Not Among Europe’s Best, Says Hummels
World Cup winner Mats Hummels says five-time defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich cannot currently be regarded as one of the top teams in Europe.
Bayern are second in the Bundesliga behind Borussia Dortmund after flooring Freiburg 5-0 last Saturday in Heynckes’s first match back at the helm.
However, Hummels did not deny there are currently cliques within the Bayern squad.
“The small groups must have a good relationship between themselves, which is important,” said Hummels.
“It is simply not the case that you can get on with all of your 22 teammates in exactly the same way.”
Hummels added Heynckes has taken Bayern back to basics with tougher training sessions than the star-studded squad was used to under Ancelotti.
“The first impressions are that Jupp Heynckes is very demanding, he expects a lot from the team,” said Hummels.
“The training is a little harder, demanding more intensity, which stays at a high level.
“He (Heynckes) wants basic things: punctuality, courtesy towards all employees, everyone should be greeted and treated in a friendly fashion, no matter what their task is.”
AFP