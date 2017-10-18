Bayern Not Among Europe’s Best, Says Hummels

World Cup winner Mats Hummels says five-time defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich cannot currently be regarded as one of the top teams in Europe.

“It is definitely the case that internally we have to improve a few things and pull together,” Hummels told German magazine Sport Bild.

“Not everything is bad, but things are not at the level they need to be in order for us to be among the absolute top teams in Europe.

“The cohesion in the squad has to grow again.”

Bayern host Celtic in the Champions League on Wednesday eager to put in a good display after their 3-0 thrashing at Paris Saint-Germain three weeks ago.

The shock result led to the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti after 15 months in charge, with 72-year-old Jupp Heynckes, who steered Bayern to the 2013 treble, returning for a fourth spell as coach in Munich.