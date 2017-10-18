Court Releases Atiku’s Son

The Magistrate Court Sitting at the Tinubu area of Lagos Island has released Aminu Abubakar, son of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

Aminu was released on Wednesday hours after he was remanded in custody for disobeying an order of the court.

Chief Magistrate Kikelomo Ayeye had ordered that he should be remanded in the court’s cell, pending the production of his six-year-old son who he allegedly kept away from his estranged wife, Fatimo Bolori.

The court, however, ordered his release after the boy was produced in court while Fatimo was granted custody of the boy for 10 days, after which the court would decide the permanent residence of the boy and his eight-year-old sister.

The matter has been adjourned till November 1 for the determination of the full custody of the two children.

Fatimo and Aminu were divorced in 2011 and the two children of the marriage initially stayed with their mother, with an arrangement that they would spend vacations with their father.

Aminu, however, during one of the school holidays in 2013 requested that they should be released to him for a vacation after which he refused to let the kids return to their mother.

Consequent on October 11, the court while listening to the proceedings in a case brought by Fatimo made the order for the emergency evacuation and protection of the boy pending the hearing of the case.

When the matter came up on Wednesday, Aminu’s lawyer informed the magistrate that the parties were making plans to settle the matter out of court.

Counsel to the estranged wife, Ethel Okoh, however, denied knowledge of any out of court settlement.

Magistrate Ayeye consequently cited Aminu for contempt of the court order made on October 11.

He also ordered that Aminu should be remanded at the transit cell within the court premises while the case was stood down pending when he could produce the boy in court.