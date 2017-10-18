President Buhari Leaves For Turkey

The President, Muhammadu Buhari, is leaving the country today to the Istanbul, Turkey to participate in the ninth Summit of the Developing 8 (D-8) on Friday, October 20, 2017.

The President had earlier presided over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting with his cabinet members at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Prior to the D-8 Summit, President Buhari, at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, would participate in an official working visit to Ankara, the capital city.

This was contained in a statement signed on Tuesday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

“In Ankara, the President will have a tete-a-tete with his Turkish counterpart while delegations from both countries will hold discussions in various fields including defence cooperation, security, educational and migration issues. The Nigerian leader will also visit the Grand National Assembly of the Republic of Turkey in Ankara where he will meet with the Speaker, Ismail Kahraman.

“While in Istanbul, the Turkish commercial centre, President Buhari will use the occasion of the D-8 Summit to bolster warm and growing ties across a broad range of areas of cooperation with leaders of the D8-member countries, namely Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Pakistan and Turkey.”

The D-8 Summit with the theme, “Expanding Opportunities through Cooperation”, will among other things, focus on cooperation in the areas of agriculture, trade, transport, energy and increased private sector participation among member-countries.