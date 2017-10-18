Champions League: Benfica Keeper Breaks Casillas’ Record

Benfica goalkeeper Mile Svilar became the youngest goalkeeper to start a Champions League game on Wednesday when he lined up against Manchester United in Lisbon.

The Belgian, aged 18 years and 52 days, beat Iker Casillas’s record — the Real Madrid legend made his debut in the competition in 1999 at the age of 18 years and 118 days.

The teenager, who joined the Portuguese side from Anderlecht in August, is the third goalkeeper the two-times European champions have used in three matches in the Champions League so far.

Svilar, picked ahead of Brazilian goalkeeper Julio Cesar and Bruno Varela, caught the eye just minutes into the match when he charged off his line to clear outside the box with a diving header.

Benfica came into the match bottom of Group A after two defeats, including a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Basel.

