EFCC Denies Investigating Governor Amosun

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has denied reports that it is investigating the Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

Head, Media and Publicity of the anti-graft agency, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, denied the claims in a statement on Wednesday.Mr Uwujaren blasted the reports which he said quoted “ghost sources”, stressing that there is no truth in them.

The statement read, “The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has been drawn to reports in the social media purporting that the Commission recently stormed the basement of the Ikeja, Lagos residence of Senator Ibikunle Amosun, governor of Ogun State, where cash in local and foreign currencies are said to have been stashed in a vault.

“The report quoting ghost sources in the Commission further alleged that the Commission had been on the trail of the governor for two weeks before the purported raid.

“It is important to state that there is no truth in the report. Governor Amosun was neither under surveillance nor was any of his residence raided by operatives of the EFCC.”

The EFCC spokesperson, therefore, called on members to the public to ignore the reports.