FG To Spend N15bn On Mining In 2018 – Fayemi

The Federal Government has earmarked N15bn to the exploration of solid minerals across the country in come next hear.

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, made this known during the opening session of the second edition of the Nigeria Mining Week ongoing in Abuja.

According to him, the FG will be giving more concentration on the mining sector, to boost up the dwindling oil revenue.

However, the Governor of Taraba State, Mr Darius Isiaku, has also appealed to the government of the federation to allow the other tiers of government, where some of these solid minerals are deposited to be carried along in its mining plans, ahead of next year.