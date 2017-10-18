PHOTOS: Buhari Takes Aisha, Children Along For Turkey Trip

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday left the country to attend the ninth summit of the Developing 8 (D-8) in Turkey.

The Developing-8, also known as D-8 Organisation for Economic Cooperation, is an organisation for development co-operation among eight countries – Bangladesh, Indonesia, Egypt, Iran, Malaysia, Pakistan, Nigeria, and Turkey.

President Buhari arrived at the Esenboğa International Airport in Ankara, the country’s capital at about 6:20 pm (Nigerian time).

A photo tweeted by his official photographer provided a glimpse of what the trip was like.

President Buhari was shown in the photo chatting with his wife, Aisha, and two of his children while on the Presidential Jet.

