PHOTOS: President Buhari Arrives Turkey For D-8 Summit

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday left the country to attend the ninth summit of the Developing 8 (D-8) in Turkey.

President Buhari, who was accompanied by his wife and a delegation of ministers, arrived at the Esenboğa International Airport in Ankara at about 6:20 pm (Nigerian time).

The Developing-8, also known as D-8 Organisation for Economic Cooperation, is an organisation for development co-operation among eight countries – Bangladesh, Indonesia, Egypt, Iran, Malaysia, Pakistan, Nigeria, and Turkey.

