TSA: Presidency, Reps On Collision Course Over Intels’ Contract

The Presidency and members of the House of Representatives appear to be on a collision course over the contract termination of Intels Nigeria Limited.

This comes eight days after the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) terminated its agreement with Intels, accusing the company of non-compliance with the Treasury Single Account (TSA) policy.

NPA Managing Director, Hadiza Usman, had said that the decision was taken on the advice of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Intels management, however, rejected the decision and issued a seven-day ultimatum to the maritime agency to reverse the termination of the contract or get ready for legal actions.

At Wednesday’s plenary, the House of Representatives asked NPA and the AGF to reverse the decision and resolved to investigate the circumstances around the contract termination.

But the Presidency, in a series of tweets, said President Muhammadu Buhari has redirected all government agencies to ensure compliance with his Presidential Order on the TSA policy.

“TSA Presidential Order, in August 2015, is intended to ensure greater transparency and accountability in the management of public funds. The TSA Order has so far resulted in the consolidation of thousands of Govt bank accounts, and saved billions of Naira in banking charges,” the Presidency said.

The Presidency acknowledged that though the policy predated the Buhari administration, it was weakly implemented until the President’s directive in 2015.