Adesina Receives 2017 World Food Prize Laureate Award

Nigeria’s former Minister of Agriculture and rural development, Akinwunmi Adesina has received the 2017 World Food Prize Award.

Adesina who is also the current President of the African Development Bank received the award at the event held on Thursday at the Iowa in the United States.

The event had in attendance representative from 50 countries in the world’s agriculture community.

READ ALSO: World Food Prize: We’re Proud Of You, Buhari Tells Adesina

The representative of United States Vice President, Mike Pence while congratulating Adesina said leaders who are committed to fighting global hunger like Adesina are needed globally.

“Congratulations on winning the 2017 World Food Prize. Your devotion to the cause of fighting global hunger is laudable and deeply needed. As our global food system is stretched, and the need to feed more people grows, the agricultural transformation will require persistence from leaders like you.”

Two former African presidents including Nigeria’s former president Olusegun Obasanjo and other top Nigerian officials were at the event to honour Adesina.

Kim Reynolds, Governor, State of Iowa speaking on Adesina’s feat said the honour is being bestowed on Adesina for inspiring young people and promoting food security.

“Tonight, we are honouring one of the most dynamic leaders in promoting food security and inspiring young people not only in Africa but around the world,” she said.