Anambra: APC’s Nwoye Starts Campaign With Promises For Education, Health Sectors

The All Progressives Congress’ Governorship candidate for the Anambra State governorship candidate, Mr Tony Nwoye, has kicked off his campaign with several promises.

Mr Nwoye provided some details of his plans for the people of the state on Friday at a rally attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as well as APC leaders and governors such as National Chairman John Odigie-Oyegun and Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State.

“I want Anambrarians to trust us with our words; let them know that our words are our bond,” Mr Nwoye said before going on to reel out promises.

If elected as the governor, he plans to resolve “the issue of education” and create jobs.

He said, “If we are elected governor, the secondary school students who cannot afford to pay the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WAEC) fees, I assure you that we are going to pay their WAEC fees.

“If we are elected governor, being a former student leader (myself), we are going to negotiate whether there is a need to reduce the school fees in the state own institution.

“We promise our indigenous students bursary, we promise you that your hostels will be a place where you live comfortably and learn, we promise you that education will be bedrock.”

Concerning the health sector, the APC governorship candidate promised that, if elected, “all primary and healthcare services will be revamped.

He also promised to promote industralisation, especially of Nnewi, Onitsha and Awka.

Mr Nwoye added, “On the issue of job creation, 6,000 of our youths don’t have jobs. I promise you that if I am elected as the governor, I am going to create jobs, we are going to appeal to the Federal Government to assist us.”

He accused the All Progressive Grand Alliance-led state government of mismanaging and embezzling local government funds and promised to turn things around.

“I assure you, if I am elected the governor, that within one year there will be local government election.”

