Anambra Election: Osinbajo, Oyegun, Attend APC Governorship Campaign

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday flagged off the governorship campaign in Onitsha, the Anambra State capital.

In attendance were the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, the National Chairman of the party, John Oyegun, the APC candidate, Tony Nwoye, the Minister of Labour Chris Ngige, Governor of Bauchi and leader of the campaign committee, Mohammad Abubakar, Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, Kaduna Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong amongst other dignitaries.

All members of the committee called on citizens of the state to join hands and support the APC candidate and ensure his wins the polls, come November 18, 2017.

The candidate, Tony Nwoye also pledged to develop the state and make life easier for the residents, if elected into office.