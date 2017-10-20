Bale Back In Training, Eyes Tottenham Reunion

Gareth Bale returned to training at Real Madrid after a month sidelined by a calf injury on Friday with the Welsh superstar primed to make his comeback against former club Tottenham in the Champions League on November 1.

The 28-year-old suffered a recurrence of his long-standing calf problem in the 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund on September 26 and had not played since.

His absence was particularly felt by Wales who missed out on qualifying for the 2018 World Cup without him.

“Bale trained separately from the squad as he continues work on his recovery,” said Real Madrid in a statement.

AFP