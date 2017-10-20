D-8 Organisation Must Prioritise Investments In Member Countries – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on D-8 leaders to prioritise incentives and measures aimed at increasing trade and investments among member countries.

Speaking on Friday in Istanbul, Turkey during the ninth summit of the D-8, Buhari said the private sector and business communities in the economic organisation must be assisted with incentives to widen economic cooperation among member-states.

‘‘As the D-8, we need to intensify our activities with a view to enhancing various measures and incentives introduced to promote trade and assist the business communities from member states to invest in our countries and widen our cooperation.

‘‘We need to work hard to establish integrated manufacturing structures and markets. I will like to reiterate the importance of increasing trade and investment among our Member States,’’ he said.

President Buhari during the event also said Nigeria is committed to international trade and development. He affirmed the country’s readiness to host the meeting of D8 Ministers of Industry from November 14 – 17 in Abuja.

‘‘Nigeria is committed to, and is actively pursuing a policy of trade and investment facilitation for growth. The gains from trade are reflected in greater competitiveness, improved productivity, job creation, consumer welfare and prosperity.

‘‘Economies that grow fastest and at more sustainable rates are those that actively promote trade and attract investment. We are committed to creating an enabling environment and making Nigeria an attractive place for business and investment,’’ he said.

The President also asked D-8 member countries to support the efforts of the African Union (AU) to establish the first ever single market for trade in goods and services on the continent.

‘‘I am pleased to inform you of positive market developments currently in Africa, that will support our efforts as Members of the D-8 to enlarge our markets, facilitate our trade and investments, and develop our economies.

‘‘In Africa, we are on the threshold of finalizing negotiations to establish the first ever Single Market for Trade in Goods and Services on our Continent, in the Continental Free Trade Area for Africa. This will be a win-win for all, including member countries of the D-8.

‘‘As partners, I urge that we work together to support this effort of the African Union that will have a positive effect on global economic development and integration,’’ he said.