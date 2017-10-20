Judge Withdraws Self From PDP Suit Hearing

Justice Ibrahim Buba of the Federal High Court, has withdrawn himself from the case filed by a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) Adewole Adeyanju against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC).

The petitioner had asked the court to prevent the plaintiffs who are Ogun State delegates from participating as delegate at the PDP National Convention scheduled to hold on the 9th of December or another dates.

At today’s sitting Justice Buba, stated that he had sighted a petition that accuses him of biases, and therefore he withdraws himself from the case and would return the case file back the chief judge of to reassignment.