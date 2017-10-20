Justice Ngwuta’s Trial Stalled Due To Absence Of Witness

The ongoing trial of Justice Sylvester Ngwuta of the Supreme Court suffered a setback after the Federal Government failed to produce its witness in court.

Justice Ngwuta is being prosecuted by the Federal Government on 14 counts bordering on money laundering and unlawful possession of two valid diplomatic passports.

At the resumption of trial on Friday, the prosecution counsel, Olufemi Fatunde, was to call witness number four but failed to do so.

The counsel expressed displeasure that she was unable to produce the next prosecution witness in court.

“My lord, I am not happy that we are not ready to go on, but that is the position.

“Our witness still has some health challenges. By the Grace of God, we shall be ready by the next adjourned date.

The defence counsel, Kanu Agabi, did not object to the request for an adjournment and the matter was subsequently adjourned to the 26th of October for the continuation of trial.