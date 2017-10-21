‘Dele Issues’: Ajibola Says Obasanjo Is A Funny, Fantastic Actor

Nigerian actor Samuel Ajibola has described former President Olusegun Obasanjo as a funny and fantastic actor.

This comes a few weeks after the former president featured in one of the episodes of ‘Dele Issues’, a comedy series by the actor.

Ajibola, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Entertainment News, said getting in the series was what former President Obasanjo wanted.

“He (Obasanjo) was quite interesting to work with, I like to say that. The whole thing didn’t take long, it’s a minute,” he said.

“He just read the script, he liked it and it was something he wanted to do. He is a fantastic actor and he is a funny man too.”

Ajibola, who is a graduate of Political Science from the University of Lagos, said he has been acting since he was a child.

“I have been acting almost all my life. I started acting as a young boy from age six and my first production was “Tears For Love”. I started from the church as a young boy acting,” he said.