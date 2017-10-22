BREAKING: LASEMA Recovers Man’s Body From Lagos Lagoon

The body believed to be that of 40-year old Mr Oluseyi Adekunle, who allegedly jumped off the Lekki-Ikoyi bridge into the Lagos lagoon, has been found.

Officials of the Lagos State Management Agency (LASEMA) have converged on the scene to assess the state of the drowned man, after two days of searching for the body.

Mr Adekunle is believed to have plunged to his death in an apparent suicide bid on Friday, October 20.

He appeared to be on his way to work but was said to have dropped his bag at the rails before taking the plunge.

His ATM card and other items were recovered from the scene of the incident, thereby revealing his identity.

The authorities are, however, still investigating the cause of Adekunle’s action.

This incident comes barely six months after a medical doctor identified as Allwell Orji jumped to his death from the third mainland bridge into the lagoon.

