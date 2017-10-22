Buhari Returns To Nigeria After Four-Day Visit To Turkey

Channels Television  
Updated October 22, 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari is back to the country after attending the meeting of D-8 developing countries in Istanbul, Turkey.

The president left the Istanbul international airport at 11.56 local time, that’s 9.56 Nigerian time en route Abuja.

While in Turkey, the president held some high-level talks with Heads of States of some member countries of the D8, including the host, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey where both leaders pledged to increase trade ties between Nigeria and Turkey.


