Kogi Civil Service Director Wrote Suicide Note Before Hanging Self – Family

Family members of the Kogi State senior civil servant who allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself said they are still at a loss as to why he took his own life despite the fact that he left a suicide note.

The man who is a director in the state Teaching Commission, identified as Edward Soje, allegedly ended his life barely 10 days after his wife gave birth to a set of triplets in an Abuja hospital.

A family source who spoke to Channels Television says he couldn’t link Soje’s alleged suicide to the 11 months outstanding salary arrears he was being owed by the state government.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Kogi confirms that the director’s body was found hanging from a tree behind the Maigumeri barracks on Monday, October 16th.

The late mister soje reportedly left behind a suicide note addressed to his wife of 17 years, praying for her and the children who were born after a childless marriage.