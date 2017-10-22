Marseille Fans Fight Police Ahead Of PSG Game

Marseille fans fought running battles with police who deployed water cannon and tear gas ahead of the French Ligue 1 grudge match against Paris Saint Germain on Sunday.

Police reported that three officers had suffered minor injuries while 10 arrests were made. One supporter was being treated for head injuries at the ground.

Local authorities banned all PSG fans from either attending the match or even approaching the stadium.

But trouble had been brewing since mid-afternoon ahead of the 1900GMT kick-off at Marseille’s Velodrome stadium, with supporters throwing bottles and stones at police.

There were also reports of cars bearing Paris number plates being stoned.

As the players came out onto the pitch ahead of the game the stadium was a cauldron of smoke from flares with several loud firework explosions resonating around the stadium.

