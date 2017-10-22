Neymar Sent Off As PSG Snatch Draw At Marseille

Neymar was both hero and villain as the Brazil superstar scored and was then sent off as Paris Saint Germain snatched a last-gasp 2-2 draw in a fiery clash with bitter rivals Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Marseille opened the scoring with a Luiz Gustavo long-range shot on 16 minutes but Neymar levelled with a fine threaded shot on 33 minutes.

After Florian Thauvin fired Marseille ahead late on, Neymar was booked and then red-carded in the space of two minutes after appearing to headbutt Marseille’s Argentine striker Lucas Ocampos.

Edinson Cavani made it 2-2 with a free-kick in time added on to salvage a point for PSG.