Neymar Sent Off As PSG Snatch Draw At Marseille

Updated October 22, 2017
French referee Ruddy Buquet (R) shows a red card to Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian forward Neymar (C) during the French L1 football match between Marseille (OM) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on October 22, 2017, at the Velodrome Stadium in Marseille, southeastern France.
Neymar was both hero and villain as the Brazil superstar scored and was then sent off as Paris Saint Germain snatched a last-gasp 2-2 draw in a fiery clash with bitter rivals Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Marseille opened the scoring with a Luiz Gustavo long-range shot on 16 minutes but Neymar levelled with a fine threaded shot on 33 minutes.

After Florian Thauvin fired Marseille ahead late on, Neymar was booked and then red-carded in the space of two minutes after appearing to headbutt Marseille’s Argentine striker Lucas Ocampos.

Edinson Cavani made it 2-2 with a free-kick in time added on to salvage a point for PSG.

 


