Nigeria, Argentina Clash In Glamour Game In Russia

The Nigeria Football Federation has confirmed that the Super Eagles and two-time world champions, Argentina, will square up in a friendly in the Russian on Tuesday November 14.

The high-profile friendly will be played at the Krasnodar Arena stadium and all arrangements have been concluded with regards to the big match, subject to approval by world football ruling body, FIFA.

NFF’s FIFA Match Agent Jairo Pachon of Eurodata Sport, who also organized the friendly matches with the Argentines in 2011 and has been working hard for various Nigerian National Teams in the areas of training camps and friendly games since 2009, told thenff.com: “We are very pleased to be able to deliver such a high –profile game to celebrate the Super Eagles’ 2018 World Cup qualification.

“It was a lot of work over the past week but we are happy this has become reality. We will, in due course, reveal the Nigerian sponsor of the match who will have the match rights in Nigeria.”

Gernot Rohr’s men will take on Algeria in what is no more than an academic exercise, on November the 10th and face Argentine four days later.

“The match will come up on 14th November, four days after the Super Eagles’ final 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match away to Algeria. We had offers from teams like Iran, Saudi Arabia and Morocco but we have opted for the Argentines,” NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi said at the weekend.