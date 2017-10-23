Alleged N2bn Fraud: Sagay, Others React To Maina’s Recall

More controversies continue to trail the recall of embattled former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force Team on Pension Reforms, Mr Abdulrasheed Maina, as prominent Nigerians expressed concern over the decision.

Maina was declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for an alleged N2billion pensions biometric scam in November 2015, a 24-count bothering on procurement fraud and obtaining money under false pretense.

Shortly after the EFCC announcement, he reportedly disappeared from public glare only to resurface in October 2017, to take charge as an Acting Director in the Ministry of Interior.

His return, however, sparked reactions and outrage from some citizens who are calling for his prosecution.

Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Professor Itse Sagay, and human rights lawyer Mr Femi Falana have asked the Federal Government to order Maina’s arrest.

Professor Sagay accused the embattled chairman of the task force team of subjecting the senior citizens, who he said had spent all their lives serving the country, to “misery and hopelessness”.

On his part, Falana accused those who recalled and promoted Maina of sabotaging the war against corruption and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sanction them to serve as a deterrent to others.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, denied responsibility for Maina’s recall to the service.

The minister, however, said the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation and the Federal Civil Service Commission should account for the action.

On its part, the EFCC insisted that it was on the trail of the embattled former Chairman of the Task Force Team.