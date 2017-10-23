Argentina Name Messi, Aguero For Nigeria Friendly

Channels Television  
Updated October 23, 2017

Argentina coach ‎Jorge Sampaoli has opted to field his biggest stars for November’s friendly against Nigeria’s Super Eagles in Russia.

Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, and Angel Di Maria are among the big names to feature for the two-time world champions when they face Nigeria in November.

The match against South Americans giants will be played at the Krasnodar Stadium on Tuesday, November 14 few days after Super Eagles World Cup qualifier against Algeria.

Matias Kranevitter and Diego Perotti were surprise inclusions while Gonzalo Higuain was left out of the team.


