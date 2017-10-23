Buhari To Attend ECOWAS Meeting In Niamey

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday, October 24, depart for Niamey, Republic of Niger.

The special adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina in a statement on Monday said to Buhari will during his stay in Niamey “participate in a meeting on common currency for the West African sub-region.”

Member countries of the ECOWAS Task Force on Common Currency are ‎Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana and Niger.

Adesina also said that “the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun and the Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, will also join the President at the meeting.”

The presidential adviser said President Buhari will return to Abuja same day after the meeting.