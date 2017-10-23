BREAKING: Court Awards N2m Against Police In Case Involving Evans’ Brother-In-Law

The Federal High Court in Lagos has awarded N2million to Mr Okwuchukwu Obiechina, the brother-in-law of alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans.

Giving his ruling on Monday, Justice Mohammed Idris declared that Obiechina’s arrest and detention by the police was unconstitutional.

Justice Idris had fixed today for to deliver judgement in a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by Obiechina.

In the suit filed on Tuesday last week, Obiechina and his wife, Nzube, had challenged their illegal detention by the police, claiming they had been in detention since June 2 owing to their relationship with Evans.

The couple had listed the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, the Nigeria Police and the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) as co-respondents to the suit.

At Tuesday’s proceedings, Justice Idris, however, ruled that Obiechina’s detention was unconstitutional, saying the remand order which the police claimed to have obtained from a magistrates’ court was invalid.

Meanwhile, the Lagos High Court sitting in the Igbosere area of Lagos Island has fixed for the arraignment of Evans and three others.

The four persons would be arraigned on October 27 by the Lagos State government on fresh charges of conspiracy and attempted kidnap.