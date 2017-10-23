Catalan Parliament To Hold Key Session Thursday

Updated October 23, 2017
President of the Catalan parliament Carme Forcadell (C) attends a meeting with parliament representatives at the Catalan Parliament in Barcelona on October 23, 2017. Catalan parties were scheduled to meet to set a date and agenda for a gathering of the regional parliament to debate their next steps. Photo: Josep LAGO / AFP

Catalonia’s parliament will hold a plenary session on Thursday to decide its response to the central government’s move to dismiss the region’s government, a spokesman for the ruling separatist coalition said Monday.

The plenary could continue on Friday when Spain’s Senate is expected to vote on measures proposed by Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to dismiss the Catalan government, said Lluis Corominas, the spokesman for the Together for Yes coalition.

Catalan separatist parties have threatened to declare independence if the Senate approves the measures.

