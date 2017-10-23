Head Of Civil Service Denies Reinstating Maina

The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF) has denied approving the reinstatement of Mr Abdulrasheed Maina into the Federal Civil Service.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja by the Assistant Director of Media Relations at the HCSF), Mr Mohammed Manga.

Maina, the embattled former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force Team on Pension Reforms, was declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for an alleged N2billion pensions biometric scam in November 2015.

The HCSF, however, said, “the reinstatement and posting of Abdulrasheed Maina never emanated from the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation”.

This declaration comes amid calls by prominent Nigerians, including the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Professor Itse Sagay, and human rights lawyer Mr Femi Falana, who asked the Presidency to order Maina’s arrest.

The reactions seemed to have prompted President Muhammadu Buhari to order the immediate dismissal of the former task force chairman from the Federal Civil Service.

President Buhari, in a memo to the HCSF, also demanded a full report of the circumstances of Maina’s recall and posting to the Ministry of Interior, which he said must be submitted before the end of work today (Monday).