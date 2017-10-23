Kylian Mbappe Wins 2017 Golden Boy Award

France forward Kylian Mbappé has won the Golden Boy Award for the Best Young Player in Europe, fending off competition from Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembélé and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford.

Mbappé won by an overwhelming 291 votes, with Dembélé coming second on 149.

Manchester United’s Rashford was third and Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus fourth.

The 18-year-old came to prominence last season, scoring six Champions League goals to propel Monaco to the semi-finals while playing a huge part in the club’s title-winning Ligue 1 season, scoring 15 goals often from a wide position.

Mbappé is on loan at PSG, where he has scored four goals and made four assists in 11 games.