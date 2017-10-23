Metuh Requests To Call Jonathan As Witness

A former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh has said that he would subpoena former President Goodluck Jonathan as his defence witness.

Metuh’s lawyer, Dr Onyechi Ikpeazu, according to Punch, made the request during a session at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday.

He told the court that, “We have another witness on a subpoena, and at the end of the evidence of this another witness, we will take a decision on whether or not the first defendant (Metuh) will testify.

“The other witness we want to subpoena is Goodluck Jonathan, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Ikpeazu said further that a letter has already been written to the former President Jonathan but he was yet to respond.

“We wrote him a letter but he did not respond and our plan will be to apply for the subpoena after the first application (for a subpoena to be issued on Dasuki).”

Ikpeazu said Dasuki was scheduled to be the next to testify for the defence, but he was absent from court on Monday.

Dasuki’s lawyer, Mr Ahmed Raji (SAN), however, opposed the request to compel the ex-NSA to testify as Metuh’s defence witness.

The court session is still ongoing.

It will be recalled that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), had in January 2016, arraigned Metuh and his company, Destra Investments Limited, on counts of money laundering involving in alleged cash transaction of $2million and fraudulent receipt of N400million meant for procurement of arms from the NSA office on November 22, 2014.