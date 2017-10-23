Police Parade 16 Suspects For Alleged Robbery, Car Snatching

The Police in Ondo has on Monday paraded 16 suspects for various crimes including armed robbery and burglary.

Among the suspects were seven suspects who allegedly formed a syndicate which specialises in snatching vehicles from their victims.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Femi Joseph said that a police officer in the state fell victim of the robbers in Akure, the state capital as his car was snatched and his rifle taken from him.

Items recovered from the suspects include two rifles, an axe, and other dangerous weapons.

Joseph appealed to members of the public not to relent in giving relevant information to the police about activities of criminals in the state.