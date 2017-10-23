Ronaldo, Martens, Buffon, Others Triumph At FIFA Awards Ceremony

Following an incredible season of continental glory, both at club and national team level, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lieke Martens on Monday picked up football’s top individual accolades at The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony in London.

Portugal and Real Madrid forward Ronaldo was named The Best FIFA Men’s Player while Martens was crowned The Best FIFA Women’s player for her excellent performance at Barcelona and Netherlands.

Similarly, Italian great Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus) claimed The Best FIFA Goalkeeper award while Zinédine Zidane and Sarina Wiegman were voted The Best coaches of the season.

Ronaldo was recognised by FIFA as the player of the year for the fifth time in his career, while 24-year-old Martens claimed her maiden award.

Summary of the season’s individual awards presented at the London Palladium this evening:

Team of the season

Thousands of football players from around the world voted for their 11 peers who form this season’s FIFA FIFPro World11, which was also revealed in London:

The Best FIFA Men’s Player: Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo The Best FIFA Women’s Player: Lieke Martens

Lieke Martens The Best FIFA Men’s Coach: Zinédine Zidane

Zinédine Zidane The Best FIFA Women’s Coach: Sarina Wiegman

Sarina Wiegman The Best FIFA Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Buffon

Of great goals and fans

Two awards were voted for directly by football fans from all around the world, who had their say on FIFA.com:

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Buffon

Defenders: Dani Alves, Leonardo Bonucci, Marcelo, Sergio Ramos

Midfielders: Andrés Iniesta, Toni Kroos, Luka Modrić

Strikers: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar

Meanwhile, France and Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud won the FIFA Puskás Award with 36.17% of the 792,062 votes, following his incredible scorpion kick for Arsenal against Crystal Palace which was chosen as the best goal of the season.

The Celtic fans also won the FIFA Fan Award after receiving 55.92% of votes and commended for the stunning 360-degree card displayed around Celtic Park during the final match of the Scottish League season, paying homage to the 50th anniversary of the club’s European Cup title of 1967.

See a breakdown of the votes below;

The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2017:

Cristiano Ronaldo: 43.16% of total votes

Lionel Messi: 19.25% of total votes

Neymar: 6.97% of total votes

The Best FIFA Women’s Player 2017:

Lieke Martens: 21.72% of total votes

Carli Lloyd: 16.28% of total votes

Deyna Castellanos: 11.69% of total votes

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach 2017:

Zinédine Zidane: 46.22% of total votes

Antonio Conte: 11.62% of total votes

Massimiliano Allegri: 8.78% of total votes

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach 2017

Sarina Wiegman: 36.24% of total votes

Nils Nielsen: 12.64% of total votes

Gérard Prêcheur: 9.37% of total votes

The goalkeeper award was voted for by a panel of FIFA Legends as follows:

The Best FIFA Goalkeeper 2017

Gianluigi Buffon: 42.42% of total votes

Manuel Neuer: 32.32% of total votes

Keylor Navas: 10.10% of total votes

Also, the details for the awards decided by public voting are listed below:

FIFA Puskás Award 2017:

Olivier Giroud: 36.17 % of total votes

Oscarine Masukule: 27.48 % of total votes

Deyna Castellanos: 20.47 % of total votes

FIFA Fan Award 2017:

Celtic Supporters: 55.92 % of total votes

Borussia Dortmund supporters: 36.20 % of total votes

FC Copenhagen supporters: 7.88 % of total votes.

These details were extracted from FIFA.com