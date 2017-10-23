Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar Vie For ‘FIFA Men’s Player’ Award

One of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi or Neymar will be named the Best FIFA Men’s Player award on Monday.

Ronaldo helped Real Madrid to a second consecutive Champions League title and finished as the tournament’s top scorer with 12 goals earlier this year.

Messi and Neymar claimed the Spanish King’s Cup with Barcelona with the former finishing as La Liga’s top scorer with 37 goals last season.

The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony will take place in central London on Monday evening.

Reuters