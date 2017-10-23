TRENDING: Nigerians Congratulate Ezekwesili On Global Democracy Appointment

The former Vice-President of the World Bank’s Africa division Oby Ezekwesili has received congratulatory messages from many, after her appointment by International Institute for Electoral Assistance.

Ezekwesili was on Friday, October 20 appointed as one of the Democracy Ambassadors of the International Institute for Electoral Assistance (International IDEA).

Appointed alongside Ezekwesili is the Former Secretary-General of the United Nations, Kofi Annan. They were appointed to the position of Democracy Ambassadors ahead of the Global State of Democracy publication, to be launched in November 2017, in Stockholm.

Others appointed include Executive Director, Perludem-Association for Election and Democracy, Titi Anggraini; Former Chilean politician, Sergio Bitar, International IDEA Board of Advisers; Emine Bozkurt, Dutch politician, former Member of the European Parliament.

Also Former President of Costa Rica, Laura Chinchilla; Former Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Jan Eliasson; Chancellor of the Australian National University and former Australian Foreign Minister, Gareth Evans; Former Secretary General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Surin Pitsuwan, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, Dr. S. Y. Quraishi, and Former President of Latvia, Vaira Vīķe-Freiberga, were appointed.

Ezekwesili’s appointment alongside these international figures has generated reactions with many congratulating her on Twitter.

