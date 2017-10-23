Zidane, Conte, Allegri, Shortlisted For ‘FIFA Coach Of The Year’

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, Chelsea’s Antonio Conte and Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri are the three men shortlisted for the Best FIFA Men’s Coach award.

Zidane led Real Madrid to a second successive Champions League trophy and the La Liga title. Conte won the Premier League and FA Cup in his first season in charge of Chelsea.

Allegri also won the league and cup double in Italy while reaching their second Champions League final in three seasons.

The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony will take place in central London on Monday evening.

Reuters